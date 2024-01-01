ER Diagrams,
For Private Projects

Quick View

(e.g. db/schema.rb, structure.sql, etc...)
Key Features

Effortless clarity for complex databases through interactivity.

With Liam ERD, visualize and navigate complex database schemas effortlessly.
Interactive tools like zooming, filtering, and relationship highlighting make understanding your data intuitive, even for large-scale projects.

Key Features

Seamless Collaboration with Sharable Insights.

Effortlessly share ER diagrams tailored to your team's needs.
With features like filtering and relationship highlighting, Liam ERD lets you focus on the exact details that matter.
Use precise shareable links to guide discussions, onboard new members, or streamline database design workflows.

Key Features

CI/CD-Friendly and Always Up-to-Date documentation.

Liam ERD simplifies documentation with an intuitive setup process and automated updates.
Integrated seamlessly into CI/CD pipelines, it ensures your ER diagrams stay synchronized with every database change, providing your team with always-accurate, up-to-date insights.

ECOSYSTEM

Works with your stack

PostgreSQL

Setup for PostgreSQL

Prisma

Setup for Prisma

Ruby on Rails

Setup for Ruby on Rails

And More

